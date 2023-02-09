Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs

MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Service Technician | Rusty Eck Ford | Wichita | $15 - $25 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406147 | Qualifications: •Minimum 2 years of experience in automotive repair or service; 4+ years preferred •Tools required to perform repairs and services •High School Diploma or Equivalent | Rusty Eck Ford has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Airport Mechanic | City of Wichita | Wichita | $19.63 - $27.74 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12407583 | Qualifications: •2 years of experience performing a wide range of maintenance and mechanical repair work on vehicular equipment •Pre-employment physical, which includes Drug Screening | City of Wichita has 36 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Mechanic II | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $19.07 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12402525 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •2 years experience as a Mechanic I or any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies| Sedgwick County has 70 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Mechanic | City of Haysville | Haysville | $20.53 - $31.04 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12321066 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Valid Kansas Commercial Driver’s License (or obtain within 90 days of employment) • Background Check and Drug/Alcohol Screening | City of Haysville has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

