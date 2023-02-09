Where’s Shane? Cake Batter Batter

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a pretty big game coming up this Sunday, and if you haven’t solidified the sweet treats for your Super Bowl party, we’ve got you covered on Where’s Shane this morning.

Today we’re out at Cake Batter Batter in Eureka to make some creative football and Chiefs inspired treats.

You can find more information on Cake Batter Batter at www.facebook.com/cakebatterbatterbakery.

