WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re stretching out with Limitless Yoga! Today, we’re jumping in with some yoga moves and learning more about a Valentine’s Day fundraiser to help some furry friends find fur-ever homes! You can find more info at facebook.com/limitlessyogawichita.

