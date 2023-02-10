CHANGEMAKERS: Reclaiming royalties for Rudy Love

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A changemaker and a hitmaker.

Many are familiar with Rudy Love and the Love Family. Rudy Love had music that reached worldwide, and many artists sampled his music. But not everyone paid.

Rudy’s brother Bob said it happens often as musicians are breaking into the music industry.

“Most artists want to be heard and they want to record so bad. What they do is they will say, ‘okay if you come in here I’ll, I’ll let you record this music’ and then once you record it, they own the masters. You can’t get the masters out of the studio right then,” said Bob.

He said his brother would do work for the likes of Muscle Shoals studio and demo work for Motown. The music was sold to big-name artists.

“This one, in particular, was sold. So this catalog was sold to Michael Jackson,” said Bob as he played music with a similar sound to the young King of Pop.

A documentary, called “This is Love,” details the Love Family’s story - and their struggles.

“Especially Rudy Love and the Love Family. And how many people that have recorded and the Love Family’s music. We had a song called, ‘Suffering Wrath,’” said Bob.

He said it’s devastating knowing that others have profited while his family has not.

“Because I have sisters and brothers and band members who suffered, suffered and are still suffering,” said Bob. “Living you know substandard housing.”



Even with the love, he said it’s been hard.

“A blow that your heirs are deprived of what is naturally shouldn’t be yours. That’s the hardest part,” Bob said.



Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com