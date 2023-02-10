Father convicted in son’s drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The father of a two-year-old boy who drowned in a south Wichita pool last week has been convicted of murder.

After two and a half hours of deliberations Thursday, William Kabutu was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the alternative, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury and a defendant may be convicted of more than one of the alternative charges. However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense.

Police say Kabutu was intoxicated when he took his two-year-old boy and the boy’s four-year-old brother to the pool in 2020. The pool was closed and the gate was locked, but police say the child was small enough to squeeze through a gap in the gate and got into the pool. First responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but he died at the scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

