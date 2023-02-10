Freddy’s closing early on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ll need to plan ahead if you’re craving Freddy’s Frozen Custard during the Super Bowl.

The fast food chain is closing early on Sunday to give its employees time off to enjoy the big game which features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Freddy’s said its locations in Wichita and Kansas City will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

