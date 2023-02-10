Freddy’s closing early on Super Bowl Sunday

freddy's exterior
freddy's exterior(PRNewswire)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ll need to plan ahead if you’re craving Freddy’s Frozen Custard during the Super Bowl.

The fast food chain is closing early on Sunday to give its employees time off to enjoy the big game which features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Freddy’s said its locations in Wichita and Kansas City will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in Washington County, operator says
Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school
Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake...
Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage

Latest News

Pitting Philly cheesestakes against Kansas City barbecue, White House Press Secretary Karine...
KC vs. Philly: White House press secretary accepts bet from Kansas, Missouri reps
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
Black History Month: Changemakers
CHANGEMAKERS: Reclaiming royalties for Rudy Love
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl