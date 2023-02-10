KDOT gets greenlight for East Kellogg expansion

An expansion project from the K-96 interchange in east Wichita to near 159th Street East, in Andover, has the greenlight to begin in 2025.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that it has the greenlight from the Federal Highway Administration to move forward with East Kellogg expansion from the K-96 interchange in east Wichita to 159th Street East, in Andover.

The project includes upgrading East Kellogg to six lanes to help reduce congestion, increase safety, improve trip reliability and support economic growth within the region. KDOT currently is seeking an engineering firm to begin the design process. The goal, KDOT said, is to begin construction in the summer of 2025, delayed from an initial target to start the work this summer.

Last summer, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly discussed the estimated $230 million project among planned infrastructure upgrades that are part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, or “IKE.” The governor’s office listed 11 projects in total added to the “Ike Construction Pipeline” totaling more than $520 million.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

