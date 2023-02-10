Pratt police arrest 2 men on unrelated sex crimes

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pratt Police Department on Friday announced the arrest and extradition of 33-year-old Andrew P. Thornton II of Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Thornton is accused of child sex crimes involving a 15-year-old and a six-year-old in 2016. He is being held in the Pratt County Jail in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond.

In an unrelated case, after receiving a report alleging the sexual assault of an 18-year-old female at a residence in Pratt, Police arrested 19-year-old Carlos A. Rodriguez, Pratt. The case has been presented to the Pratt County Attorney’s Office, and Rodriguez has been released on a $50,000.00 bond and is awaiting a first appearance in Court.

Both investigations are ongoing, and no other information will be released except through the Pratt County Attorney’s Office.

