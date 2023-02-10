Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.
Ashley Brimmerman and Daevey Houser co-own Wichita Cake Creations, and they’re sisters.

From online orders to drive-through orders, and even walk-ins, the sisters have been hard at work these past few days.

“We tag team it all. So, it goes from you know Sundays will switch. I’ll be on the big rolls, she’ll be on the fondant and get everything prepared board-wise and cake-wise,” Houser said.

Brimmerman and Houser have worked together for 10 years and say they’re prepared for just about everything, including last-minute orders.

“Oh yeah, we have a whole list of people we have to call back or email back or even text back,” Brimmerman said.

The sisters say neither game day nor heart day will keep their business from being so sweet.

