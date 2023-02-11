Diehard fans flying to Phoenix, not splurging on Super Bowl tickets

Decorations at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport greet Chiefs fans headed to...
Decorations at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport greet Chiefs fans headed to Phoenix for the big game.(KWCH)
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the cost of a Super Bowl ticket might keep many fans from seeing Sunday’s game inside State Farm Stadium, some diehard fans plan to be close to the action without being inside the stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in the Phoenix metropolitan area. For them, just being in the same city is the experience they’re looking for.

This is the case for Wichitan Lawanda Deshazer. She plans to enjoy family fun and Chiefs activities miles from the stadium, still taking in the Super Bowl atmosphere in the host city. But getting to the game isn’t out of the question.

“A little birdie told me, ‘wait till halftime, get online and then just check to see what tickets are available,’” she said. “ We know people buy those tickets. They hoard them to make money. Somebody’s gonna end up getting stuck with a ticket and that’s gonna be my ticket.”

As of Friday afternoon, many were packed up and ready to go for their flight. Those making last-minute plans to head to Phoenix are reminded to keep an eye out for flight times and prices.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake...
Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in Washington County, operator says
Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school

Latest News

Lawanda Deshazer
Chiefs fan heads to Arizona for Super Bowl experience, and maybe the game
freddy's exterior
Freddy’s closing early on Super Bowl Sunday
Pitting Philly cheesestakes against Kansas City barbecue, White House Press Secretary Karine...
KC vs. Philly: White House press secretary accepts bet from Kansas, Missouri reps
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City