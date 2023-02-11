Diehard fans flying to Phoenix, not splurging on Super Bowl tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the cost of a Super Bowl ticket might keep many fans from seeing Sunday’s game inside State Farm Stadium, some diehard fans plan to be close to the action without being inside the stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in the Phoenix metropolitan area. For them, just being in the same city is the experience they’re looking for.

This is the case for Wichitan Lawanda Deshazer. She plans to enjoy family fun and Chiefs activities miles from the stadium, still taking in the Super Bowl atmosphere in the host city. But getting to the game isn’t out of the question.

“A little birdie told me, ‘wait till halftime, get online and then just check to see what tickets are available,’” she said. “ We know people buy those tickets. They hoard them to make money. Somebody’s gonna end up getting stuck with a ticket and that’s gonna be my ticket.”

As of Friday afternoon, many were packed up and ready to go for their flight. Those making last-minute plans to head to Phoenix are reminded to keep an eye out for flight times and prices.

