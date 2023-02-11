Disabled veteran seeks clarity on Wichita airport’s free parking access

Signs for airport parking at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Signs for airport parking at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport(KWCH)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viewer reached out to 12 News with problems he reported having with free disabled veteran parking at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport. Friday, 12 News spoke with the U.S. Army veteran encountering problems, as well as the airport to clear up any misunderstanding.

The parking garage at Eisenhower National Airport costs most of the public to use, but for disabled veterans, parking is supposed to be free. There are specific rules that outline what’s required to qualify for that service. One local veteran said, however, the rules changed every time he tried to park.

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Greg Willingham retired in 2014. Now a disabled veteran, he’s entitled to the free parking in the airport’s parking garage. After learning of the free service, he said he was grateful. But he encountered frustration with changing rules.

“There’s been several times I’ve come through but the bar always changes, so it’s hard to pin down,” Willingham said.

He brought up the changes to the rules with powers that be.

“I talked to one of the supervisors and he stated that some of the policies were inconsistent, that some of the people enforce things differently,” Willingham said.

While he said the enforcement of those rules by the airport’s contracted parking service provider, ABM, might be inconsistent, the policies are clear and follow state law.

12 News checked documents provided by the Wichita Airport Authority that clarify that qualified disabled veterans get free parking services if their vehicle has a “Disabled Veteran” tag issued by the state and the disabled vet has an identification card issued by the DMV allowing disabled veteran parking privileges.

If you are a disabled veteran and didn’t know about the Wichita airport’s free parking service, it is available. But if you plan to take advantage of it, you should make sure you have what you need before asking about the service.

