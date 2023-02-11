Higher grocery prices not stopping Super Bowl party preparations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The spirit of the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine’s Day following two days later, was evident Friday afternoon across a Dillons grocery store in east Wichita. The countdown is on for people to buy items on shopping lists, including some party favorites.

Despite grocery prices nationwide still higher than last year, overall, that hasn’t been much of a deterrent when it comes to preparing for Super Bowl watch parties. Grocery stores across the U.S. stocked up shelves Friday to meet the demand for a busy weekend.

“One interesting thing about the big game, this weekend is the second largest food holiday in the United States next to Thanksgiving,” said Dillons spokesperson Sheila Regehr.

A report released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed overall grocery prices up nearly 12%.

Addressing grocery prices overall up from last year she said shoppers are looking for deals and looking to stretch their grocery dollars “now more than ever.”

“When it comes to saving, especially for the big game or Valentine’s Day, you’ll notice that we have a lot of extra savings in our weekly ads, so there’s great deals to help pass along those savings to our customers,” Regehr advised.

Prices for items are all over the board when it comes to party favorites. Those trying to save a few dollars are encouraged to shop around for in-store deals and look for coupons whenever possible.

The Consumer Price Index shows beer as one item being more expensive than this time last year. On a positive note for party planning, the CPI shows that the price of wings has come done from last year’s high prices.

