Hutchinson man arrested for attempted first-degree murder following shooting

A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday for attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.
A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday for attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.(Hutchinson Police Department)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a Hutchinson man for attempted first-degree murder following a Friday morning shooting.

29-year-old Daniel Coronado Jr. was arrested around 7 p.m. Friday night, Hutchinson police said in a news release. He’s also charged with felony criminal damage to property.

Hutchinson police were sent to the 1100 block of E. 4th Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Friday after a 49-year-old man reported hearing gunshots outside his home.

Some of the shots made it into the man’s home near where he was located inside, and some of his personal belongings were damaged.

The man was not injured.

Police initially could not find a suspect after searching the area. Later in the day, investigators located and arrested Coronado Jr.

Police believe the shooting was premeditated. The investigation revealed that Coronado Jr. and the man knew each other prior to the shooting.

A minor was also arrested during the investigation. She’s charged with marijuana possession, paraphernalia possession, and interference with law enforcement.

An investigation is ongoing.

