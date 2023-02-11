Kansans take part in sports betting action ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII is the first with legal sports betting in Kansas.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - A lot is on the line for Sunday’s game and for some, it’s more than just bragging rights. Super Bowl LVII is the first with legal sports betting in Kansas.

In the Wichita area, Kent Tullis is one of many fans taking part in the sports betting action on the big game.

“I have to fly to Florida for work and I have to be at work Monday morning at 3 a.m., but that’s okay. I’m still going to catch the game,” he said. “...If I must say, I’ve got quite a bit of money on the game, so looking forward to that.”

The bets at play for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are about more than just the outcome. The FanDuel Sportsbook at Kansas Star Casino is offering a multitude of chances from the first drive to the first touchdown.

“I do have a parlay with Philadelphia not catching their over at 26-and-a-half with the Chiefs winning. It’s actually a really good bet at plus 140,” Tullis said.

Others will be placing their first bet on Super Bowl LVII.

“First try to even look at the machines to se what they got, but my buddy in San Antonio said put 400 (dollars) on the Chiefs,” said Eric Gebhart, from Texas where sports betting isn’t legal.

Friday at the Kansas Star Casino, Gebhart got his first chance to look at some of the prop bets.

“We’d do it on the side, you know; ‘who is going to get the first touchdown?’ ‘Who is going to score first?’” Gebhart said. “And a lot of people do the squares for the two teams.”

That includes results like an octopus (a touchdown and two-point conversion) and a scorigami which is a unique final score in NFL history.

“Just a ton of different prop bets that are very unique to the Super Bowl that aren’t necessarily in a normal NFL game,” Kansas Star Casino VP and General Manager Doug Lang said.

It’s also legal in some places to bet on numerous parts of the Super Bowl beyond the actin on the field. People can place bets on everything from the length of the National Anthem and the outcome of the opening coin toss to the color of the Gatorade that will be poured on the winning coach’s head. In Kansas, bettors are out of luck as those Super Bowl prop bets aren’t available on Sportsbook.

But there remains plenty on which to bet beyond the final score, including which team will score first and how individual players will perform.

“There’s just so much you can bet on. It just creates an added flavor, added action and excitement,” Lang said.

