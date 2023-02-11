Mild again Sunday

Highs in the 50s
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild over the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild weather will continue for the start of the week with highs remaining in the 50s to near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system will move into the state Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain for most of Kansas.

A second system will move in on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance for rain and snow. Snow accumulation is likely, especially across western and northern Kansas with this system. Check back for more updates as we get closer.

Behind the system, it will turn colder with highs in the 20s and 30s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/W 10-20. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy skies becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 27

Mon: High: 60 Mostly sunny; rain likely overnight.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 43 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Becoming cloudy and breezy; rain/snow overnight.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 20 Cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 14 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
An expansion project from the K-96 interchange in east Wichita to near 159th Street East, in...
KDOT gets greenlight for East Kellogg expansion
Decorations at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport greet Chiefs fans headed to...
Diehard fans flying to Phoenix, not splurging on Super Bowl tickets
William Kabutu was charged in the death of his 2-year-old son who drowned in a south Wichita...
Father convicted in son’s drowning
freddy's exterior
Freddy’s closing early on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Warming up this weekend
Warming up this weekend
Milder days this weekend
Milder weekend ahead of two storms next week
Chilly but bright
Less wind; chilly Friday ahead
timeline
Gusty winds and cooler temps today