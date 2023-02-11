Mild again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild over the next few days.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild weather will continue for the start of the week with highs remaining in the 50s to near 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system will move into the state Monday night and Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain for most of Kansas.

A second system will move in on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance for rain and snow. Snow accumulation is likely, especially across western and northern Kansas with this system. Check back for more updates as we get closer.

Behind the system, it will turn colder with highs in the 20s and 30s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/W 10-20. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy skies becoming clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 27

Mon: High: 60 Mostly sunny; rain likely overnight.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 43 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Becoming cloudy and breezy; rain/snow overnight.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 20 Cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 14 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

