Smith Center native Mitch Holthus relishes role as ‘Voice of the Chiefs’

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - In Arizona for his third career Super Bowl, Smith Center native Mitch Holthus is living the dream in a decorated broadcasting career in which he said he’s been “blessed beyond measure.”

The Voice of the Chiefs since the mid 1990s has experienced highs and lows as the play-by-play radio broadcaster for Kansas City. Holthus’ career path began with high school sports and junior college broadcasts across Kansas. He then graduated to K-State as the Voice of the Wildcats for 12 seasons before becoming a household name with the Chiefs nearly three decades ago.

In the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, Holthus took time Friday to discuss his career and the excitement surrounding his third opportunity in the past four seasons to call a game on the biggest stage in American sports.

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams growing up on the farm in Smith County that I’d go to three Super Bowls in four years,” Holthus said.

Holthus spoke on the last five seasons in which Kansas City has hosted five consecutive AFC Championship games. It’s a far cry from the 21-year playoff-win drought and a rough stretch that bottomed out in 2012.

“I said we were phytoplankton at the bottom of the ocean. We were algae on the dishes of the Titanic,” Holthus said.

But even through the lean seasons, Holthus embraces the years he’s been part of the Chiefs organization and what the opportunity with Kansas City over the past 29 years has meant to him.

He drew back on his time growing up and the importance of building a strong work ethic and sticking to the process when asked what advice he might give to members of the younger generations aspiring to realize dreams of their own.

“One thing that I did love about growing up in Smith County Kanas and growing up on the farm is that you understand and learn the process. You love the process. You realize there’s no shortcuts, you grind,” Holthus said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake...
Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in Washington County, operator says

Latest News

Kansas Star Casino
Kansans take part in sports betting action ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas Star Casino FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansans take part in sports betting action ahead of Super Bowl
Sophia Linenberger
Hays cancer survivor ready to watch Chiefs, MVP quarterback she inspired
Hays cancer survivor Sophia Linenberger inspired Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a...
Hays cancer survivor ready to watch Chiefs, MVP quarterback she inspired