Smith Center native Mitch Holthus relishes role as ‘Voice of the Chiefs’

GLENDALE, Kan. (KWCH) - In Arizona for his third career Super Bowl, Smith Center native Mitch Holthus is living the dream in a decorated broadcasting career in which he said he’s been “blessed beyond measure.”

The Voice of the Chiefs since the mid 1990s has experienced highs and lows as the play-by-play radio broadcaster for Kansas City. Holthus’ career path began with high school sports and junior college broadcasts across Kansas. He then graduated to K-State as the Voice of the Wildcats for 12 seasons before becoming a household name with the Chiefs nearly three decades ago.

In the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, Holthus took time Friday to discuss his career and the excitement surrounding his third opportunity in the past four seasons to call a game on the biggest stage in American sports.

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams growing up on the farm in Smith County that I’d go to three Super Bowls in four years,” Holthus said.

Holthus spoke on the last five seasons in which Kansas City has hosted five consecutive AFC Championship games. It’s a far cry from the 21-year playoff-win drought and a rough stretch that bottomed out in 2012.

“I said we were phytoplankton at the bottom of the ocean. We were algae on the dishes of the Titanic,” Holthus said.

But even through the lean seasons, Holthus embraces the years he’s been part of the Chiefs organization and what the opportunity with Kansas City over the past 29 years has meant to him.

He drew back on his time growing up and the importance of building a strong work ethic and sticking to the process when asked what advice he might give to members of the younger generations aspiring to realize dreams of their own.

“One thing that I did love about growing up in Smith County Kanas and growing up on the farm is that you understand and learn the process. You love the process. You realize there’s no shortcuts, you grind,” Holthus said.

