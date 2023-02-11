Warming up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Much milder weather is coming to Kansas over the weekend as temperatures climb above average and remain there into the beginning of next week. Despite the fact a cold front moves in Sunday, there’s no big temperature change expected through Sunday afternoon.

Look for a clear sky today with morning lows in the teens and 20s. South winds will increase a bit for the afternoon, which will help temperatures get back into the 50s. It will be sunny through the day.

Some clouds will roll in Sunday but dry weather continues. Highs will be in the mid 50s, but far northwest Kansas may only see upper 40s. The wind will begin shifting to the north during the afternoon.

Two potent storm systems will approach Kansas next week. The first comes in Monday night and Tuesday, which should bring some welcome rainfall. Heaviest amounts will be east of a line from Hays to Dodge City, and it will all be rain (no ice or snow). A stronger system comes in for Wednesday and Thursday and it will have a rain to snow setup. It’s too early to forecast exact snow amounts, but several inches may fall in Kansas, causing slick roads and potentially closing some schools. Expect gusty north winds and much colder air later next week, as highs fall to the 20s for a few days. Chances for snow will end by mid-afternoon Thursday

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Milder. Wind: S 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a bit breezy by afternoon. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 28.

Mon: High: 60 Becoming partly cloudy. Overnight rain showers.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 42 AM Rain likely, then mostly cloudy; breezy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 37 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix into the night.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 23 AM snow, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 13 Sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny and warmer, breezy.

