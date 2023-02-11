Wichita school board to decide whether to sell former school building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board at its next meeting Monday, Feb. 13, will take a vote on whether to sell the former Price Elementary School property in east Wichita. The school, which was later changed to an alternative middle school called Blackbear Bosin Academy, has sat vacant since 2011.

If the board approves the sale, Garvey Ventures, LLC would be the buyer, taking ownership of the property for $500,000, the district confirmed. The agenda for the Wichita school board’s next meeting includes a recommendation that the group approve the real estate agreement to sell the former school property at 6123 East 11th Street, near 13th and Woodlawn.

The expected sale follows action from the school board in April 2017 in which the group approved a resolution declaring the property “to be surplus that was available to be sold.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com