Wichita teen hospitalized following KHP chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed an 18-year-old man from Wichita was taken to the hospital after crashing on I-135 Saturday afternoon.

The KHP said troopers chased the teenager from 12:27 p.m. until the teen crashed at 12:33 p.m. on northbound I-135 at 125th St. N.

Troopers said the teen attempted to pass several vehicles on the right shoulder of I-135. KHP said the teen lost control and struck a metal guardrail where the teen’s vehicle overturned and rolled into a creek. KHP said the teen was ejected from the vehicle.

KHP said the teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com