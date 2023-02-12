Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From a small Kansas town to the Super Bowl, Debbie Wilkinson from Anthony is playing a role on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Wilkinson currently serves as a ball crew worker for the Arizona Cardinals and is excited to achieve her lifelong dream.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Debbie Wilkinson. “I worked for a long time, worked myself up to it.”

Wilkinson said the Chiefs have been her favorite team growing up and will be working as a ball crew worker for this year’s Super Bowl.

“To know that it’s not only my first Super Bowl but the Chiefs are in it, I just can’t believe it,” said Wilkinson. “I don’t think my feet have touched the ground in the last couple of weeks.”

Wilkinson’s mother, Carol, said she’s excited to turn on the TV and see her daughter on the big screen.

“Really really proud. I knew that little girl would do it some day,” said Carol Wilkinson.

