Mild and breezy today, rain likely Tuesday morning.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mild weather will continue across Kansas through Tuesday with rain chances ramping up Monday night into Tuesday.

A cold front will move through Kansas unnoticed today as temperatures will remain on the mild side for mid-February. Highs will range from the upper 40s in NW-Kansas to the low 60s near the Oklahoma state-line. The wind will be stronger today with gusts approaching 30 mph through the afternoon. Cold tonight under clear skies and diminishing winds. Another warm day for the start of the work week.

Monday night we will watch a weather system move into the Plains spreading moisture northward from Texas into Kansas. Rain will develop after midnight and continue through mid-morning Tuesday. Amounts will range from 0.10″-0.75″ statewide with the “heavier” amounts expected across central and eastern Kansas. A few claps of thunder are possible- however we are not expecting severe storms. A short break from the inclement weather on Valentine’s Day and Wednesday before the next weather system moves in Wednesday.

A winter storm is possible across parts of western and northern Kansas Wednesday through Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible, along with blowing and drifting. This could produce hazardous travel conditions along and north of the I-70 corridor. It’s too early to tell exactly where the heavier snow bands will develop, but future forecast will narrow down amounts and exact location of the accumulating snow. Turning colder Thursday with highs struggling to reach the 20s and low 30s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and low 60s by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind: S/W 10-20. High: 59

Tonight: Becoming clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Sunny start with increasing high clouds during the day. Wind: NW/SE 10-15. High: 60

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with rain and scattered showers moving in after midnight. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 43

Tue: High: 61 AM rain and rumbles likely, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 33 Becoming cloudy and breezy; rain/snow overnight.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 20 Cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 14 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 35 Partly cloudy, warmer. Breezy.

