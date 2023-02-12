Mild Monday, two storm systems this week

Two storm systems will bring rain and snow this week.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the start of the week before a storm system brings rain Monday night and Tuesday.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will make it near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.

Our next storm system will bring rain Monday night and Tuesday morning for most of the state. Up to a half inch of rain is expected over central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be a bit lower over western Kansas with up to a quarter inch possible.

Some wet snow could mix with the rain over northwest Kansas, but little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

A second system will move through the state Wednesday into early Thursday. This system will be colder, so snow is likely with activity starting over western Kansas Wednesday and spreading across the rest of the state Wednesday night.

Snow accumulation is likely, especially across western and northern Kansas. This will have travel impacts as several inches of snow is likely, along with reduced visibility with gusty winds.

Check back for more updates on this system over the next couple of days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Rain likely. Breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 46

Tue: High: 61 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 32 Becoming cloudy and breezy; evening/overnight rain changing to snow.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 19 Cloudy skies becoming sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 16 Sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 28 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

