One dead in Seward County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirms one person has died in a car crash on Highway 83 Sunday afternoon.

KHP said a car carrying four people was traveling northbound on Highway 83, and for an unknown reason, left the roadway and entered a ditch.

KHP said the car tipped and rolled before coming to rest facing upright.

KHP said four people were taken to the hospital with injuries and one person was confirmed dead on the scene.

