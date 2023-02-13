Always a Good Bet: Gov. donates sports wager winnings to 15 and the Mahomies

FILE - Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on...
FILE - Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept. 1, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has made it clear that the Kansas City Chiefs are always a good bet and donated the money she made off her sports wager to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she will donate the $165 she won off her $15 bet on the Super Bowl to the 15 and Mahomies Foundation - Patrick Mahomes’ non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

When sports betting was legalized in Kansas in September, Gov. Kelly made the state’s first legal sports bet at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City. She bet $15 in honor of Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57.

“It turns out the Chiefs are always a good bet,” Kelly said. “I chose my wager in September because I believe in Patrick Mahomes and the team. They are the reason I won this bet, and I’m more than happy to give my winnings to support all the good work Patrick is doing throughout the Kansas City community.”

Kelly noted that 15 and the Mahomies supports Kansas organizations such as Big Brothers, Big Sisters Kansas; Harvesters Community Food Network; and the Sunflower House in Shawnee.

