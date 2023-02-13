An active weather pattern is taking shape with rain and snow possible this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our nice weather for much of the day will be the “calm before the storm”. We will climb into the 50s/ 60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and light winds. Late this evening is when our next weather maker tracks in after 8pm.

A storm system will push in overnight bringing widespread rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible for south central and eastern Ks Tuesday morning (no severe weather is expected). Rain amounts will be generous ranging from 0.25″ to 0.75″ for central/eastern Ks. The further SW you go in the state, the less rain you’ll see. We will begin drying out Tuesday afternoon from west-to-east.

A potentially stronger, second storm system will push in Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will have colder air to work with and will also be accompanied by gusty winds of 30+mph. As of now, this is looking to be a statewide impact event starting off as rain changing over to accumulating snowfall. It is still too early to say how much snow will fall, but confidence is higher that northwest and northern Ks will see heavier amounts while south central/south eastern Ks will see less impactful snow, likely less then a couple of inches.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy; Rain likely. Wind: se 15-25; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Morning rain likely, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/W 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 19 Becoming cloudy and breezy; evening/overnight rain changing to snow.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 16 AM light snow. Partly cloudy afternoon. Breezy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 36 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 64. Low: 38. Partly cloudy; pm rain.

