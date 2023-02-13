Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announces layoffs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Monday a reduction in its workforce. The hospital attributed the adjustment in its staffing levels to the “direct result of the healthcare landscape” impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing supply costs, lower health insurance reimbursement rates and decreased patient volumes compared to pre-pandemic days.

Jeff Egbert, interim CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said that while the decision is difficult it’s necessary as the hospital deals with the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. He said that several actions have been taken to manage expenses “by aligning our cost structure and service line staffing models with current patient volumes.”

“These challenges aren’t unique to Hutchinson,” Egbert said. “Many hospitals and healthcare systems across our nation are facing similar challenges, including many in the Midwest.”

“We are confident that this necessary step will help ensure a secure and stable future for our organization and the patients we serve across Kansas for generations to come,” said Egbert.

The number of layoffs has not been announced. Impacted employees are eligible for a paid notice period, as well as the continuation of health benefits through COBRA.

