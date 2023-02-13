Kansas leaders congratulate Chiefs on Super Bowl 57 victory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas leaders took to social media to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on a well-deserved Super Bowl 57 victory.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) said there is no better fanbase in the world than the Chiefs kingdom.

“Congratulations to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the entire Chiefs organization on a fantastic season and incredible Super Bowl victory,” Rep. LaTurner said. “There’s no better fan base in the world to be a part of than the Chiefs Kingdom. Let’s go Chiefs!”

Governor Laura Kelly marked the second win since she took office at the game in Arizona.

“For the second time since I became governor, the Kansas City Chiefs are SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS,” Gov. Kelly wrote. “Congrats to the whole team and all of Chiefs Kingdom. To the Governor of Pennsylvania, Gov. Shapiro and the Philadelphia Eagles great game. Looking forward to those cheesesteaks and pretzels!”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) also made the Chiefs Kingdom a promise.

“I promise I will never wear this jersey again,” Marshall said. “We won Super Bowl 54 and 57 in it. It’s all my fault we lost 55. (I did not wear it in Super Bowl 55.)”

Senator Jerry Moran also took to Facebook to congratulate the team.

