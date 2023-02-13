KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released the map for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade, showing the route the team will make on their way to a rally at Union Station.
The parade will start at noon at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard, working its way down Grand until finally heading west at Union Station. The rally at Union Station is estimated to begin around 1:45 p.m.
Below is the map released by the city:
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.