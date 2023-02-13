Kelce celebrates Super Bowl win: ‘Happiest year of my life’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A reflective Travis Kelce sat at the podium following his second Super Bowl in his career. This championship came in thrilling fashion once again, as the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs return to Kansas City

WATCH LIVE: The Kansas City Chiefs are set to arrive at KCI as Super Bowl champions! COVERAGE: https://www.kctv5.com/sports/nfl/chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, February 13, 2023

The win also came at the expense of Kelce’s brother, Jason, who plays center for the Eagles.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” Kelce said as tears formed in his eyes Sunday night. “You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling.”

Kelce hauled in six catches for 81 yards and the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the night during the organization’s third-ever Super Bowl win. It was another magnificent playoff performance for Kelce in a career full of them. His first-quarter touchdown reception moved him into second all-time in NFL history for receiving touchdowns in the playoffs, an area he ranks first in among tight ends.

“I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life,” Kelce said.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

During the regular season, Travis Kelce tallied 110 receptions for 1,338 yards. It was the seventh straight season that Kelce surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

Along the way, he and his brother began a podcast together called “New Heights,” which aired weekly. It quickly ascended the podcast charts, ranking No. 1 in the “Sports” category on Apple Podcasts, as the Eagles and Chiefs both earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences en route to meeting in the Super Bowl.

“This was the happiest year of my life, man,” Kelce told reporters. “Both off the field, on the field -- to see my family get all this glory and all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage -- being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season, and then meet him at the mountaintop it’s the best feeling in the world.

“I’ll tell you what. I don’t know how many I’ve got left but I’m sure going to cherish this one forever.”

