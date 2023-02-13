Monday is the calm before the storm

What's coming to Kansas.
What's coming to Kansas.(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our nice weather for much of the day will be the “calm before the storm”. We will climb into the 50s/ 60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine and light winds. Late this evening is when our next weather maker tracks in after 8 p.m.

A storm system will push in overnight bringing widespread rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible for south central and eastern Ks Tuesday morning (no severe weather is expected). Rain amounts will be generous ranging from 0.25″ to 0.75″ for central/eastern Kansas. The further SW you go in the state, the less rain you’ll see. We will begin drying out Tuesday afternoon from west-to-east.

A potentially stronger, second storm system will push in Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will have colder air to work with and will also be accompanied by gusty winds of 30+ mph. As of now, this is looking to be a statewide impact event starting off as rain changing over to accumulating snowfall. It is still too early to say how much snow will fall, but confidence is higher that northwest and northern Kansas will see heavier amounts while south central/south eastern Kansas will see less impactful snow, likely less then a couple of inches.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SE 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy; Rain likely. Wind: se 15-25; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Morning rain likely, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: SE/W 15-25; gusty. High: 60.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

