We Are The Champions!: The Day After

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether it’s a dynasty in the making or just an incredible multi-year run, Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom can take a breath and enjoy the fact that the Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions!

It’s the team’s second title in four years, and their third trip to the big game since 2020. Fans hope for more in the future, but for now, all the focus is on celebrating a much-earned championship that Chiefs players, staffers and fans have been longing for since they got their first recent taste back in Super Bowl LV in 2020.

As dawn breaks on a new day, a legacy is cemented and a city rejoices. We’ve got you covered this morning on your Chiefs coverage, including:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Breaking News
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita teen hospitalized following KHP chase
A Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57.
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57
Two storm systems will bring rain and snow this week.
Mild Monday, two storm systems this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
BLOG: Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years

Latest News

Fans from Wichita gathered at Chicken N Pickle to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl victory.
Chiefs fans celebrate at Chicken N Pickle
KWCH Breaking News
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
KWCH Car Crash generic
One child dead, four others injured in Seward County crash
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57
A Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57.
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57