Wichita police looking for missing teen

Devin Larsen.
Devin Larsen.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers are attempting to locate 19-year-old Devin Larsen. He is on the autism spectrum and was reported missing on Monday.

Larsen was last seen Sunday night at around 10:30 near Harry and Edgemoor. He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you see Devin or know where he is, call 911.

