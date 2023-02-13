Wichita police looking for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers are attempting to locate 19-year-old Devin Larsen. He is on the autism spectrum and was reported missing on Monday.

Larsen was last seen Sunday night at around 10:30 near Harry and Edgemoor. He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you see Devin or know where he is, call 911.

