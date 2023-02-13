Wichita Public Libary connecting community with affordable internet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Internet service just became more affordable. The Wichita Public Library is connecting with the community to ease the cost of broadband.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) gives low-income households a monthly discount on their internet bill. A $30 discount is available for households who meet federal poverty guidelines. Plus, households living on certain tribal lands can receive up to $75 per month toward their bill. The ACP also offers a pledge of up to $100 to help purchase a laptop or tablet.

“At the library we just want people to have access to information, and that includes digital information and technology. So, any way that we can help people get access to the internet is good for us,” said Wichita Public Library Communications Specialist Sean Jones.

For more information on this program, and to see if you qualify, visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp.

