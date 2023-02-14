2 Newton schools will remain open, but classes reduced

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parents concerned about the future of a couple Newton schools amid declining enrollment got a reprieve Monday night. Their schools will stay open.

Parents from Walton Rural Life Center packed the Newton School Board meeting Monday night to talk about falling enrollment. The board voted to reduce the number of classes at both Walton Rural Life and Northridge Elementary. Walton parents were concerned the board might close the school.

At Walton, kindergarten through fourth grade will be reduced from two classes to one next year, meaning there will be one teacher per grade. At Northridge, kindergarten and first and second graded will be reduced to one class each. Walton Rural Life is a special education agricultural charter elementary school operated by the Newton district. Students there learn hands-on, rural-life skills, using animals and plants to learn.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to have a section of 13 or 14 kids in one building but in another you have a section of 22, 23, 24 when you could move students and make the section sizes to where they’re appropriate within tolerable limits to effectively deliver instruction,” Newton Superintendent Fred Van Rankin said. “We have to be fiscally responsible for our taxpayers.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com