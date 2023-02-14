Barton County authorities trying to identify writer of fraudulent checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating and identifying a man they claim is passing fraudulent checks at multiple locations in central Kansas.

The man has allegedly been going to farm stores, implement dealers and parts houses posing as a farmer or rancher, with forged identification. Authorities claim he purchases expensive items and writes checks with proper identification. The check, however, is also forged.

The man is said to have visited at least one retailer in Barton County and businesses in neighboring counties. The Sheriff’s office says multiple law enforcement agencies and the KBI are investigating this situation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com