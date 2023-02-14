Chiefs fans return to Wichita after Super Bowl experience in Arizona

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fans from across the U.S. made the trip to Arizona for a highly-anticipated Super Bowl that lived up to the hype. Monday, 12 News caught up with a group of Chiefs fans who returned to Wichita after witnessing Kansas City’s second Super Bowl in four years.

The direct flight from Phoenix to Wichita arrived a little before 1 p.m. at Eisenhower National Airport. Some fans attended the Super Bowl, others made the trip simply to be near all the excitement.

“Just being there with our Chiefs, giving the our support with the rest of the fans, the whole experience was awesome,” said Chiefs fan Martha Hernandez after her plane landed in Wichita. “Worth it? Oh, heck yes.”

Linda Guillen said being at Super Bowl LVII was a check off her bucket list.

“I will lever forget it. It was so awesome, especially since we won, made just that much more awesome,” she said.

Cindy Cordell was among fans fortunate enough to get a last-minute ticket to the Super Bowl. Her daughter enjoyed the experience even closer to the action.

“It was surreal,” she said. “It as hard to imagine. The atmosphere was exciting, and the best part was I knew my daughter was there, I knew she was getting to experience it as a Chiefs cheerleader. This was her final year, so she gets to go out as a Super Bowl champ.”

While she didn’t have a ticket for Super Bowl LVII, diehard Chiefs fan Mary Bunker, of Stafford, was close enough to the stadium to capture the historic flyover.

“I’ve been a Chiefs season ticketholder since the 90s. I haven’t missed a home game in the last 20 years, so there was no way I was going to miss this,” she said. “Even if I couldn’t be at the game, I wanted to be there.”

Bunker said she plans to drive to Kansas City for Wednesday’s championship parade.

“I’ve put a lot of miles back and forth going to all the games,” she said. “Worth it? It is definitely worth it. It’s my hobby. It’s what I do.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com