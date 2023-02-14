Derby teen nearly killed by drunk driver shares story

Derby teenager Jason Miller shares his story after he nearly died from his injuries in a crash...
Derby teenager Jason Miller shares his story after he nearly died from his injuries in a crash last summer involving a drunken driver.(GoFundMe page for Jason Miller and his family)
By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies in Sedgwick County arrested 16 people for driving under the influence. With the awareness at the forefront, a Derby teen, nearly killed by a drunk driver, shared his story and a message calling on people to think twice before getting behind the wheel after partying.

One of the best bowlers in the state, Jason Miller dreamed of rolling more perfect games. Everything changed last summer, putting his athletic goals on hold.

“I had just gotten off work at TJ Maxx in Derby, on my way home in my mom’s minivan and the last thing I really remember from that night is getting woken up by a man yelling from outside the car, just waking up in a carful of airbags,” Miller said. “Next time I wake up, I’m in the hospital, just completely out of it. I had no brain function at that point in time.”

A drunken driver hit the minivan, head-on.

“He did run a .14 blood alcohol level and was under the influence of THC,” Miller said.

The teen was in the hospital for two weeks.

“my right leg was completely fractured and one of the bones came out of my skin,” he said. “My right arm was broken, my right wrist was dislocated, my left foot had a bunch of different fractures, my left hip was essentially destroyed. I did have emergency surgery on my internals, for my liver, spleen and mesentery that were all bleeding.”

Miller said his family has had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills because someone made the decision to drive under the influence.

“When you’re driving, it’s already a dangerous task and when you add alcohol and drugs into it, it becomes much more dangerous,” he said. “No only are you putting your life at risk, you’re putting other lives at risk. It’s completely avoidable. It’s as simple as calling an Uber.”

Getting around in a wheelchair, Miller continues to recovery, but because of a stranger’s wrong decision, he can’t do the thing he loves the most.

“I bowled and I can’t bowl anymore,” he said. “Bowling was my thing. It’s just been really hard for me and my family,” he said.

For those who would like to assist Miller in his recovery, a GoFundMe page was created to help the teen and his family with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Breaking News
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita teen hospitalized following KHP chase
A Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57.
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57
Two storm systems will bring rain and snow this week.
Mild Monday, two storm systems this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
BLOG: Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years

Latest News

Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University.
3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University
Kansas photographer Mark Eastman captured this jaw-dropping shot of a bald eagle near Cheney...
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
bald eagle photographed at Cheney Lake
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
12 News
Wichita police: Child reported as runaway found safe