Emporia man, 60, killed after medical incident, crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 60-year-old Emporia man was killed after he suffered a medical incident and crashed his car a Monday night in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the car being driven southbound at the turnpike near mile marker 123 left the road after the medical incident, traveled through a ditch and struck a tree head-on.

Bond was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas photographer Mark Eastman captured this jaw-dropping shot of a bald eagle near Cheney...
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
12 News
Wichita police: Missing teen found safe
What's coming to Kansas.
Monday is the calm before the storm
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
Day after winning Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland with family

Latest News

An expansion project from the K-96 interchange in east Wichita to near 159th Street East, in...
KDOT gets greenlight for East Kellogg expansion
Drivers are asked to avoid both eastbound and westbound Kellogg due to multiple crashes between...
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
Troopers Stop 72 Speeders for 100 MPH+ During Statewide Campaign
Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding