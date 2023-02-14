Emporia man, 60, killed after medical incident, crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 60-year-old Emporia man was killed after he suffered a medical incident and crashed his car a Monday night in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the car being driven southbound at the turnpike near mile marker 123 left the road after the medical incident, traveled through a ditch and struck a tree head-on.

Bond was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

