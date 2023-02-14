Excavation connected with unsolved case underway in rural Butler County

An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile...
An investigation in connection with an unsolved case in rural Butler County includes a mile stretch of SW 130th between Meadowlark and Prairie Creek roads being blocked off.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An active scene in rural Butler County involves an excavation in connection with an unsolved case. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said investigators are following up on a tip in reference to an old case. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the background on the case but did say this is not related to the disappearance of Adam Herrmann.

As investigators work at the rural scene, a mile stretch of Southwest 130th between Meadowlark and Prairie Creek Roads is blocked off. This is near the Rose Hill area.

