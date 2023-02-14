Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles

Mark Eastman started photographing the eagles during the pandemic. Now, one of his majestic photos of a bald eagle has gone viral.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY LAKE, Kan. (KWCH) - If you need a quiet place to get away from the world, some consider Cheney Lake the perfect spot. Not only can you fish, but it’s also an ideal spot for bird-watching. That’s what led a Kansas photographer to capturing a now-viral view of our national bird, the bald eagle.

Mark Eastman got into photography about three years ago. The great outdoors has provided a perfect backdrop for some of his magnificent scenes.

“I was using a spotting scope and a camera,” recalls Eastman. “At the time, it was exciting, but there was the desire to get a better end product, something more attractive.”

When Covid hit, the realtor and part-time substitute teacher kept busy improving his craft, capturing photographs at a time when many people were isolated.

“It started out in the Covid era where I saw it as a way to help people who couldn’t get out and see the eagles and that’s where it started developing from,” said Eastman.

The budding photographer captured his widely shared photo of an eagle at Cheney Lake. It’s already gained quite a response.

“The grace of the eagle is amazing. What blew me away about that particular photo was how the eagle could get so wrapped up in its wings and feathers and everything else and straighten right back up and fly off,” said Eastman. “It was one of those that you catch and you get home and you look at it, and your jaw drops. It’s gorgeous, it’s emotional, something you never see. Even though I saw it when I took it, my mind didn’t register it.”

Eastman said he’s far from done - still wanting to capture more scenes full of majestic grace.

“I think people have enjoyed it and expressed a lot of caring about what I do,” he said.

Eastman has submitted one eagle photograph to the National Audubon Society’s magazine which reports on bird conservation, advocacy and education. He said he also plans to submit his photographs to National Geographic and other photography competitions.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Breaking News
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita teen hospitalized following KHP chase
A Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57.
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57
Two storm systems will bring rain and snow this week.
Mild Monday, two storm systems this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
BLOG: Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years

Latest News

bald eagle photographed at Cheney Lake
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, holds up a Chiefs Kingdom sign as...
Wichita police chief loses bet, publicly celebrates ‘Chiefs Kingdom’ win
Hays cancer survivor Sophia Linenberger inspired Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a...
Hays cancer survivor ready to watch Chiefs, MVP quarterback she inspired
Make-A-Wish kid Gavin.
12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl