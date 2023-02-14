Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles

CHENEY LAKE, Kan. (KWCH) - If you need a quiet place to get away from the world, some consider Cheney Lake the perfect spot. Not only can you fish, but it’s also an ideal spot for bird-watching. That’s what led a Kansas photographer to capturing a now-viral view of our national bird, the bald eagle.

Mark Eastman got into photography about three years ago. The great outdoors has provided a perfect backdrop for some of his magnificent scenes.

“I was using a spotting scope and a camera,” recalls Eastman. “At the time, it was exciting, but there was the desire to get a better end product, something more attractive.”

When Covid hit, the realtor and part-time substitute teacher kept busy improving his craft, capturing photographs at a time when many people were isolated.

“It started out in the Covid era where I saw it as a way to help people who couldn’t get out and see the eagles and that’s where it started developing from,” said Eastman.

The budding photographer captured his widely shared photo of an eagle at Cheney Lake. It’s already gained quite a response.

“The grace of the eagle is amazing. What blew me away about that particular photo was how the eagle could get so wrapped up in its wings and feathers and everything else and straighten right back up and fly off,” said Eastman. “It was one of those that you catch and you get home and you look at it, and your jaw drops. It’s gorgeous, it’s emotional, something you never see. Even though I saw it when I took it, my mind didn’t register it.”

Eastman said he’s far from done - still wanting to capture more scenes full of majestic grace.

“I think people have enjoyed it and expressed a lot of caring about what I do,” he said.

Eastman has submitted one eagle photograph to the National Audubon Society’s magazine which reports on bird conservation, advocacy and education. He said he also plans to submit his photographs to National Geographic and other photography competitions.

