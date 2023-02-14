Long-time Hutchinson manufacturer expanding, hiring more welders

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Experienced welders are in demand in Hutchinson with a company that’s been around for more than a century hosting a hiring fair. That company, Superior Boilers, manufactures large industrial steam boilers. The company is expanding and hiring more welders to keep up with the work.

Super Boiler welder Denzel White discussed his career and what he enjoys about the work. He said working with his hands is the part he enjoys the most.

“Definitely a skill, definitely a trade,” he said of welding. “Boiler making is kind of a lost art. It’s more than just sticking two pieces of metal together, and it always will be in demand.”

After technical school in Oklahoma, fifteen years ago, White started his career with Superior Boilers.

“It definitely takes a little more Knowledge, a little bit of education, a little bit of training at the very least,” White said. “One of my favorite sayings, ‘it ain’t on you It’s in you.’” “So, it’s go to kind of be in you. Anybody can learn to do just about anything, but you’ve got to be willing first.”

Adding to its team, Superior Boilers is looking to bring on employees who are coachable and willing to learn.

“It’s something different every day, it’s not the same every day,” said Randy Grimes whose been with Superior Boiler for 29 years. “I get to go around and do a lot of different things, so it makes it enjoyable and fun.”

The Hutchinson-based company is hosting a hiring fair this week, looking to bring on at least 15 more welders.

“We have enough elders right now to maintain our current production. However, we’re growing, we’re expanding. We’ve just added a new product line and we’re really going to need more people to make that happen,” Superior Boiler HR Manager Christina Nuttmann explained.

The pay for welders depends on experience.

“Really, the sky is the limit,” Nuttmann said. “Right now, we’re finding that our most qualified welders can be earning approximately $30 (per hour). Of course, there’s still the entry level, $21 an hour, what I would consider a beginner.”

For experienced welders like White, it’s a career path that has helped him raise a family.

“You can most definitely support a family doing this, if you’re willing to put the work in, so most definitely,” he said.

Superior Boiler will host two hiring days, the first from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and the second from 8 to noon Saturday, Feb. 18. If you’re interested, stop by the company’s facilities at the corner 4th Avenue and Airport Road, in Hutchinson.

“We are looking for welders of all skill levels, from welders who are just out of tech school, to welders who have been working for a few years and are looking for a new challenge, to welders who have been working for many years,” the company said. “We are looking for welders who are willing and ready to learn. Attendees will be given the chance to speak 1 on 1 with hiring managers and will be asked to complete a basic weld test. The weld test is not a pass-fail test, but instead just an opportunity for welders to show us their skills.”

Superior Boiler said all of the slots for weld tests are full. You can find more information on the company and the work it does here: https://superiorboiler.com/.

