Next storm system more white than wet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the day, and rain is likely through late morning before tapering-off by midday. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of I-135 where between .50″ and .75″ rain is possible.

Clearing skies will allow afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but a gusty breeze from the west will keep it feeling a few degrees cooler.

Another potent storm system will quickly overtake Kansas tonight into Wednesday, but this one will be more white that wet. Snow and blowing snow are likely across western and northern Kansas where up to half a foot of snow is expected along and north of a Pratt to Abilene line.

South-central Kansas will see some snow/blowing snow on Wednesday night, but accumulation will be much lighter, generally an inch or less.

Expect quiet skies and warmer temperatures this weekend as we climb into the 50s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning rain, then clearing. Wind: S/W 15-30; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; snow after sunset. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Thu: Low: 22. High: 31. Snow early; partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: Low: 16. High: 48. sunny.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 55. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 59. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 34. High: 61. Becoming partly cloudy.

