Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?

That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas photographer Mark Eastman captured this jaw-dropping shot of a bald eagle near Cheney...
Kansas photographer captures jaw-dropping view of bald eagles
12 News
Wichita police: Missing teen found safe
What's coming to Kansas.
Monday is the calm before the storm
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
Derby teenager Jason Miller shares his story after he nearly died from his injuries in a crash...
Derby teen nearly killed by drunk driver shares story

Latest News

Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call
Welder with Superior Boiler in Hutchinson, Kansas
Long-time Hutchinson manufacturer expanding, hiring more welders
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Fraternity president, science student among shooting victims
Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
Otters paint Valentine's Day cards