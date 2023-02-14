Weather Alert - snow returns to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still expected to hit Kansas during the middle of the week, and the impact on road conditions is why we’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and early Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall Wednesday night across much of central and western Kansas, with some areas picking up 5 or 6 inches before it wraps up early Thursday.

The winds will scale back a bit into the overnight with lows falling to the teens and 20s for western Kansas, with 30s farther east. Most of the area will be dry into early Wednesday, but by late morning, snow will start developing in western Kansas. Almost all of the snow through mid-afternoon will be west of a line from Hays to Dodge City. Highs will be in the 20s for the northwest, but near 50 around Wichita.

Snow spreads into central Kansas after dark, and Wichita could see a rain/snow mix around 10pm Wednesday. Blowing snow will be reality through the night and early Thursday before the winter storm moves to the northeast and clears the state mid-morning Thursday. It will be much colder with highs around 30, but because of the gusty northwest winds, feels like temperatures will remain in the teens and 20s.

Warmer weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix. Wind: N/NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 20.

Thu: High: 32 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 16 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

