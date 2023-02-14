Wichita police ask for help in search for child reported as runaway

The Wichita Police Department asked for the public's help in the search for 11-year-old Zhaiden...
The Wichita Police Department asked for the public's help in the search for 11-year-old Zhaiden Boston, reported as a runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for an 11-year-old boy reported as a runaway.

Police said Zhaiden Boston was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of North Kansas. Zhaiden stands about 4′8 and weighs about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see the boy or knows where he could be should call 911.

