Wichita students advocate for fentanyl awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of Wichita students say efforts to stop fentanyl deaths don’t go far enough and they want real local stories to be told. The students with TeenView Magazine want more awareness brought into schools, including videos and magazines that show real stories that they feel bring more attention to other students and what they’re experiencing.

But the students say these efforts are being met with resistance from the Wichita school district. The district said it reviewed the videos and, in part, found the content inappropriate for schools. For example, the district said the videos were poorly made and the characters labeled students such as nerds, dumb jocks and other labels that could be seen as promoting bullying.

Still, the school district said working with the TeenView students to help them get their message across is not out of the question. During a board meeting Monday, a TeenView magazine was given to board members, and the district was willing to work with students to make a school-sponsored fentanyl education video deemed more appropriate. No action was taken by the board on Monday.

“We have to face the ugly with the good and we have to acknowledge the fact that this is happening. Teens are a big group of people that do drugs and we have to advocate for the fact that they get their hands on it and promote the fact that we have to stop that,” said student Jeremiah Olguis, representing TeenView Magazine.

