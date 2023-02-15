Anthony retirement residents receive hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few weeks ago, we talked with community care centers in Anthony who were asking residents and families to send Valentine’s Day cards to their residents.

The reaction has been overflowing with love, because the cards just keep coming in.

Love is in the air at the the Anthony Community Care Center, as many of the residents received more than 150 Valentine’s Day cards from those in the community. From candy grams to love boxes, the residents got a chance to relive their childhoods and remember the good ol’ days of what it’s like to have a valentine. Social services coordinator Janet White said the gesture meant a lot to the staff and residents at the home.

“It makes me feel very grateful that we have people that still care, and the residents see that people care,” White said.”

So much care, in fact, that hundreds of cards came from people and families all over the country.

“It was a lot bigger turnout than I thought,” White said. “We had cards from Florida, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.”

Now those cards are hanging on the wall or being stashed in boxes for safe keeping.

“All of them are really nice,” resident Carol Wilkison said. “I love cards.”

“Those beautiful cards from the kids - I think there’s almost 40 of them, and they’re not all up there (on the wall),” resident Norma Jean said. “Everyone got one then never would have got one, which I am so pleased and happy.”

With cards from people all over the country, it’s safe to say the residents of the Anthony Community Care Center are filled with love.

“One day I read from 3 o’clock to 4 o’clock, that’s how many I had that one day,” Norma Jean said. “I loved every one of them. Love them in my heart.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com