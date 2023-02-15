Derby school board votes not to renew contracts for longtime superintendent, 2 assistants

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Three of Derby’s top educators are possibly out of a job after the next school year. Tuesday, Derby’s school board voted not to renew contracts for the district’s longtime superintendent and two assistant superintendents for the 2024-2025 school year.

Tuesday night, 12 News spoke with Derby Public Schools Board of Education President Michael Blankenship, among four who voted not to renew the contracts. Blankenship said he’s not commenting on the situation and will leave any statement up to the district. The decision not to renew the contracts into the 2024-2025 school year passed the board, 4-2.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said she was surprised by the board’s decision. Bohaty issued the following statement in response to the board’s decision not to renew her contract nor those of two assistant superintendents.

“I have dedicated my entire educational career totaling 27 years to Derby Public Schools and had no indication of contract renewal concerns for myself or the Assistant Superintendents. We were surprised by last night’s vote,” Bohaty said in a statement following Tuesday’s meeting.

Derby BOE member Matthew Joyce was among the two who voted to extend the administrators’ contracts. Joyce said he has full confidence in the administration and is pleased with the direction of the district. He added that the executive session in which the personnel decisions were made was called out of the blue by the board president.

The contract discussion may not be over. Bohatty said she believes further conversations may take place at future board meetings to clarify the school board’s desire regarding the contracts.

