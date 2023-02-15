Dick scores 26 as No. 5 Kansas beats Oklahoma State 87-76

Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 87-76 on Tuesday night.

The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Kansas shot 66% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense.

Kansas (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas and Baylor atop the conference standings.

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6).

Oklahoma State had won five straight, including victories over ranked opponents TCU and Iowa State. The Cowboys were coming off a 64-56 win at then-No. 11 Iowa State.

Thompson lit up the Jayhawks early. The guard, who played at Kansas for a year before transferring to Oklahoma State, scored 14 points in the first 11 minutes to help the Cowboys take a 23-18 lead.

Kansas hung tough, and Dick’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Jayhawks a 39-37 lead at halftime.

Dick scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second half to help Kansas take a 52-44 lead, and the Jayhawks led by at least five the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks completed back-to-back road wins in Oklahoma against teams that have some big victories on their home courts. The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: While this loss won’t hurt perception of the Cowboys, they have three more regular-season games against ranked opponents, so every opportunity is critical.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 22 TCU on Saturday.

