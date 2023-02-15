Utility assistance available Thursday in Wichita

Evergy, Wichita Public Works and the Kansas Gas Service will be hold an energy assistance event...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy along with the City of Wichita Public Works and Kansas Gas Service will host an energy assistance event on Thursday at the Evergy Connect Center, 111 Ellis, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. The United Way and DCF Economic & Employment Services Division will also be on site.

“The financial relief amounts available from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) have recently doubled for Evergy Kansas customers,” said Evergy in a release. “The average benefit last year was $1,180, which can be split between electricity or gas utility bills.  In 2022, $47 million aided approximately 40,0000 households in LIEAP assistance.”

In Kansas, completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 31. To qualify, Kansas residents must have a combined gross income of all people living at the address that is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four must have an annual household income (before taxes) below $41,628. 

For more information on how to sign up for LIEAP, Kansas customers can visit Evergy’s Financial Assistance webpage.

